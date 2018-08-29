Marco Taglietti Purchases 25,000 Shares of SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) Stock

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,000 shares in the company, valued at $553,410. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SCYX stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.47. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 12,011.72% and a negative return on equity of 105.78%. research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at $190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 61.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 68,830 shares during the last quarter. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 60.0% during the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at $2,566,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.