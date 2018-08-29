Mark Asset Management Corp Has $16.88 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Mark Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A makes up 4.5% of Mark Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mark Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $1,245.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $919.31 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,301.95.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

