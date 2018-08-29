Mark Kowal Sells 2,500 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Stock

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) CAO Mark Kowal sold 2,500 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $207,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,247.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Kowal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Mark Kowal sold 2,500 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $198,625.00.

Shares of WWE opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.85 and a beta of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

