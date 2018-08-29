Marriott International Inc (MAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.68. 1,698,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,739. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $607,558.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,375 shares of company stock worth $2,310,547 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,041,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,190,000 after acquiring an additional 295,877 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,347,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,586,000 after acquiring an additional 97,194 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,188,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,617,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,231,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,481,000 after acquiring an additional 678,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,852,000 after acquiring an additional 376,458 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.