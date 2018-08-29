Marten Transport (MRTN) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MRTN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Marten Transport stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.31. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.90 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 9.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 13.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 124,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

