Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,317 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Pegasystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,296.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 473,137 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $10,547,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 5,334.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 118,592 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $6,969,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $3,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $40,486.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

PEGA stock opened at $63.10 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $196.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.24 million. Pegasystems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

