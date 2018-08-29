Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 41,407 United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,784,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 890,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. AT Bancorp grew its position in shares of United Continental by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 34,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of United Continental by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,373,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,998,000 after buying an additional 119,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $1,728,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,689.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. United Continental’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

