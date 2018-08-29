Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.71 Million Holdings in Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 294.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after acquiring an additional 339,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 73.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,517,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778,897 shares in the company, valued at $20,991,274.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

