Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,917 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.94.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $84.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

