Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Acquires New Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,484 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,018,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$22.32” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of SEAS opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $28.08.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.05) EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $226,426.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,693.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

