Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Invests $111,000 in FlexShopper Inc (FPAY)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC owned about 0.64% of FlexShopper as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06. FlexShopper Inc has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter.

FlexShopper Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC, provides various types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis (LTO) to consumers of third party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers.

