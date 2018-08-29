Maverick Chain (MVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $960,684.00

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 29th. Maverick Chain has a market cap of $960,684.00 and approximately $263,267.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. In the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00282393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00156952 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036413 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,436,231 tokens. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

