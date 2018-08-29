MAXIMUS (MMS) vs. Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Head-To-Head Contrast

MAXIMUS (NASDAQ: CTRP) and Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MAXIMUS and Ctrip.Com International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ctrip.Com International 0 6 9 0 2.60

MAXIMUS currently has a consensus target price of $69.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.22%. Ctrip.Com International has a consensus target price of $51.54, indicating a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Ctrip.Com International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ctrip.Com International is more favorable than MAXIMUS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAXIMUS and Ctrip.Com International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS $2.45 billion 1.71 $209.42 million $3.03 21.59 Ctrip.Com International $4.15 billion 5.18 $329.22 million $0.59 67.32

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than MAXIMUS. MAXIMUS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ctrip.Com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MAXIMUS and Ctrip.Com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS 9.28% 21.51% 15.70% Ctrip.Com International 11.40% 4.55% 2.38%

Risk and Volatility

MAXIMUS has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip.Com International has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MAXIMUS pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Ctrip.Com International does not pay a dividend. MAXIMUS pays out 5.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats MAXIMUS on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; eHealth solutions; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, and higher education; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

