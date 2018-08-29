MBIA Inc. (MBI) Stake Decreased by Taylor Asset Management Inc.

Taylor Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,627 shares during the period. MBIA accounts for about 3.7% of Taylor Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Taylor Asset Management Inc. owned 0.97% of MBIA worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,389,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in MBIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,625,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after buying an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MBIA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after buying an additional 88,981 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in MBIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,116,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after buying an additional 123,103 shares during the period.

NYSE MBI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. MBIA Inc. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). MBIA had a negative net margin of 148.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS.

In other MBIA news, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,477,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $16,744,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

