Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 27,945 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,514 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,945 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.03 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a return on equity of 522.68% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

In related news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

