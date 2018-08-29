Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Buys 69,982 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1,287.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,982 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23,361.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $4,548,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 487,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,643,433.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $2,635,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,636,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,139 shares of company stock worth $17,756,528. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $127.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

