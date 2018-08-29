Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 53,060 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,267,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $470,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041,164 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 33,318.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,476,496 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $249,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,791,970 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $238,008,000 after purchasing an additional 73,674 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,933,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,504,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $146,787,000 after purchasing an additional 978,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.