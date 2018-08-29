MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.81% of MedEquities Realty Trust worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 18.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 26.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 37,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust by 52.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

MRT opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $334.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of -0.11. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $12.05.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 million. MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 5.73%. equities research analysts predict that MedEquities Realty Trust Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. MedEquities Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

