MediciNova (MNOV) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MediciNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

MNOV opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 441,945 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $567,000. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders consisting of primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction.

