Medifast Inc (MED) Stake Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 9,949.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 174,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 173,119 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Medifast to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $221.60 on Wednesday. Medifast Inc has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $229.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.71, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Medifast had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Medifast Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

