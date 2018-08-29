Medpace Limited Partnership Sells 5,224,997 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,224,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $286,068,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Limited Partnership also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 10th, Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $281,261,250.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Medpace Limited Partnership sold 3,000,000 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $125,400,000.00.

Medpace stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $63.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.97 million. Medpace had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 5,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

