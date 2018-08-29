Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) versus Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Critical Survey

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLS) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Menlo Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Menlo Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -83.10% -53.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Menlo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Menlo Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Menlo Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Menlo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 322.98%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $35.60, indicating a potential upside of 92.64%. Given Menlo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Menlo Therapeutics is more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Menlo Therapeutics and Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Menlo Therapeutics $4.58 million 41.04 -$29.07 million ($5.69) -1.44 Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.00 million ($3.67) -5.04

Menlo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Menlo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology. The company develops APL-2 for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin. It also develops APL-9 for intravenous administration in systemic indications, which is in single ascending dose Phase I clinical trial. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Crestwood, Kentucky.

