Metlife Inc (MET) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,475,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Metlife were worth $238,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 10,971.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 105,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,606,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,732,000 after buying an additional 298,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,108,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,552,000 after buying an additional 287,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock opened at $46.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $21.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In other Metlife news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

