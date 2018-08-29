Metro Bank (MTRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 2,500. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock. Metro Bank traded as low as GBX 2,778 ($35.84) and last traded at GBX 2,790 ($35.99), with a volume of 258844 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,924 ($37.72).

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($47.73) price target (down from GBX 3,900 ($50.31)) on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,160.63 ($40.77).

In other Metro Bank news, insider Stuart Bernau acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,365 ($43.41) per share, with a total value of £117,775 ($151,928.53).

Metro Bank Company Profile (LON:MTRO)

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

