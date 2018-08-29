Metro Bank PLC (MTRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,160.63 ($40.77).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 3,000 ($38.70) to GBX 2,500 ($32.25) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($47.73) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,900 ($50.31)) on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of LON:MTRO opened at GBX 2,862 ($36.92) on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 3,162 ($40.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,056 ($52.32).

In other news, insider Stuart Bernau acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,365 ($43.41) per share, with a total value of £117,775 ($151,928.53).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

