Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,928 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 19,246 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.96 per share, for a total transaction of $550,584.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 328,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $35,896,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,209,546.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

