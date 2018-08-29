MiloCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (MILO)

MiloCoin (CURRENCY:MILO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One MiloCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, MiloCoin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. MiloCoin has a market cap of $15,186.00 and $0.00 worth of MiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MiloCoin

MILO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2017. MiloCoin’s total supply is 10,789,954 coins. The official website for MiloCoin is www.milocoin.info. MiloCoin’s official Twitter account is @GetMiloCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MiloCoin Coin Trading

MiloCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiloCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiloCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MiloCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

