Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $641,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (DEO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 5.0% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 16.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $880,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.99 and a 1-year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $2.1297 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.