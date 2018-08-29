Mitchell Capital Management Co. Raises Holdings in ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in ADIDAS AG/S were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 41,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. ValuEngine downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $133.01.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.63%. research analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

ADIDAS AG/S Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

