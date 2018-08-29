Mitchell Capital Management Co. Takes $292,000 Position in Total SA (TOT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOT. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 104,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Total by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Total by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Total by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOT. ValuEngine lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

TOT opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $52.54 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

