Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.89 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $7,344,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 191.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6,537.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $1,703,000.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $78.87 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, May 11th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

In related news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,645,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,177 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

