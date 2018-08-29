Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 69.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,376 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 404.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 417,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after purchasing an additional 334,800 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $18,636,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,678,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the first quarter valued at $15,498,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJG opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 9,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $654,745.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,249.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $144,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $605,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,267 shares of company stock worth $1,959,126 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

