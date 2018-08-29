Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Modine Manufacturing earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 48.1831784763552 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,320. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $902.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $566.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Suresh V. Garimella sold 14,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $250,294.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

