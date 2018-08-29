Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 6,153 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 37.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 26,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DowDuPont by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,639,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DowDuPont stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 19,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total value of $1,357,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,247 shares of company stock worth $26,818,034 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.