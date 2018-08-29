Morgan Stanley Increases Best Buy (BBY) Price Target to $78.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush set a $48.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $77.00 price target on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $84,341.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $33,150.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,282.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,915. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 850.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $210,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

