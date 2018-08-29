Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,135,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after buying an additional 82,076 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 335,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 249,682 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 25,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,310,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the period. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 10,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of MMP opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $644.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a $0.957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

