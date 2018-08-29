Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $118,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $148,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $136.23 and a 12-month high of $172.94.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

