Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $8.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,383 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KHP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

