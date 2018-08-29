Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Market Vectors Africa (AFK)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Market Vectors Africa (BMV:AFK) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 3.84% of Market Vectors Africa worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Market Vectors Africa by 737.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Market Vectors Africa in the first quarter valued at about $1,773,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Market Vectors Africa in the first quarter valued at about $853,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Market Vectors Africa by 161.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares during the period.

Shares of AFK opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Market Vectors Africa has a fifty-two week low of $400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.50.

