Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA) Director Rudolph J. Borneo Sells 3,000 Shares

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $79,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MPAA opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $30.16.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.73 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MPAA shares. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 93.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.