Movado Group (MOV) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $660-675.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $624.80 million.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of -0.22. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $53.72.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Movado Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Movado Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Cote sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $107,206.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,497.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,448 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,628 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

