MTGE Investment (MTGE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MTGE Investment (NASDAQ:MTGE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

MTGE has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut MTGE Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut MTGE Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut MTGE Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

MTGE opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. MTGE Investment has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $920.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTGE. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in MTGE Investment by 87.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MTGE Investment in the first quarter worth $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in MTGE Investment in the first quarter worth $213,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MTGE Investment in the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MTGE Investment in the second quarter worth $294,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTGE Investment Company Profile

MTGE Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Mortgage Investment Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in, finances and manages a leveraged portfolio of real estate-related investments, which include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, other mortgage-related investments and other real estate investments.

