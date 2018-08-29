MTY Food Group (MTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.47

MTY Food Group Inc (TSE:MTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$60.47 and last traded at C$60.11, with a volume of 19458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$59.30.

MTY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$89.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.50 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 24.30%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th.

About MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service restaurants in Canada and internationally. It also operates a distribution center and a food processing plant. As of November 30, 2017, the company had 5,469 locations comprising 5,402 franchised and 67 company operated locations. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.