MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.78 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

