MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $10.31 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 60,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 27.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 29.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 52,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.41.

In other news, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $1,230,760.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell purchased 273 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.72 per share, for a total transaction of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,407.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $108.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $109.80. The stock has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

