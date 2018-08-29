MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 5,354 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,439,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,226,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,523,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,164,228,000 after acquiring an additional 248,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,869,000 after acquiring an additional 219,743 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,500,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,235,080,000 after acquiring an additional 388,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Shares of NKE opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $50.35 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $760,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,898.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $9,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,603,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,778 shares of company stock valued at $39,376,326. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

