Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Red Hat by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Red Hat by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $183,925,000 after acquiring an additional 980,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Red Hat by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Red Hat by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 202,963 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after acquiring an additional 171,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC grew its holdings in Red Hat by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael A. Kelly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $6,339,928.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,518,605.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,758. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RHT. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Red Hat in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Hat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Red Hat from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Hat currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.83.

RHT stock opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. Red Hat Inc has a 12 month low of $104.51 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $813.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Hat announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the open-source software company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

