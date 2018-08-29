Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 10,165 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 962.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 40,288 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 58.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 103,562 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 242.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.19.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $158.48 on Wednesday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $59.57 and a 52-week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

