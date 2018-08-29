Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Loxo Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,863,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loxo Oncology by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LOXO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JMP Securities set a $152.00 price target on shares of Loxo Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Loxo Oncology from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Loxo Oncology to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a report on Monday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOXO opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 2.32. Loxo Oncology Inc has a 12 month low of $71.45 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, Director Timothy M. Mayleben sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $1,795,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iii Lp sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.43, for a total transaction of $251,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,563,096 shares of company stock valued at $279,862,163. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loxo Oncology Profile

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.