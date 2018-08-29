Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Myriad has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $14,037.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Myriad has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012239 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,600,480,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.